Innocent bystander shot during Houma parade, 15-year-old arrested

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a 15-year-old is in custody following a shooting at the Krewe of Aquarius parade in Houma on Saturday.

Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman said officers working the parade saw two groups involved in a fight around 11 p.m. As officers approached, several gunshots were fired causing the groups to run away.

HoumaToday reports that officers later found a man who had a gunshot wound to his upper torso near the corner of Main and Polk streets. Investigators say the victim was an innocent bystander who was not involved in the fight. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and was reportedly in stable condition on Monday.

“I don’t think he was actually involved in the conflict between the two parties that took place,” Coleman told the newspaper. “Shots were fired and he was struck.”

Coleman said officers investigating the shooting found a 15-year-old armed with a pistol. Detectives later connected the teenager to the shooting, the chief said.

The 15-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

