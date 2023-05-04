Lafourche Sergeant killed in line of duty laid to rest with full honors

Every pew was full inside Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux for the funeral of Sergeant Nicholas Pepper.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Hundreds of law enforcement officers from all over the state were in Thibodaux Wednesday as a Lafourche Parish sheriff's deputy was laid to rest.

Sergeant Nicholas Pepper died in the line of duty this weekend when police were trying to make an arrest.

"He is an honest-to-God true hero by all definitions," said Houma Police Chief Travis Theriot who previously worked with Pepper at the Houma Police Department.

Sergeant Pepper, 44 died in the line of duty Sunday. According to police, they were in pursuit of a suspect who then intentionally crashed into Sergeant Pepper's police cruiser.

"He gave his life not only for this job and in service for the public but for his fellow officers," said Captain Brennan Matherne with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sergeant Pepper was a father of three. His youngest is about to graduate high school. Sergeant Pepper is described as someone who was very intelligent and meticulous with his work

"He was our go-to guy for all of our long-term investigations, the ones we knew would take a lot of effort," Captain Matherne said.

Sergeant Pepper previously worked for the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office and Houma Police Dept.

"Nick was truly an amazing individual. He was the true definition of a police officer," Theriot said.

Law enforcement officers came from all over the state to pay their respects and follow the procession to Sergeant Pepper's final resting place in Choctaw.

The suspect accused of causing the fatal crash was arrested. The investigation was turned over to state police.

If you'd like to help the family, you can donate to the memorial fund below:

Sergeant Nicholas Pepper Memorial Fund

200 Canal Blvd.

Thibodaux, LA 70301

You can also donate here: