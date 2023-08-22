Major flood insurance changes coming for Terrebonne Parish residents

Beginning September 7, new FEMA flood maps will go into effect for Terrebonne Parish residents if the parish council adopts them.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUMA, La. — Begininning September 7, new FEMA flood maps will go into effect for Terrebonne Parish residents if the parish council adopts them. The council will vote on the maps Wednesday, August 23.

Terrebonne Parish Planning and Zoning Director, Christopher Pulaski, said the maps don't give the parish credit for the levees and other risk reduction projects the parish has completed since 2019.

“The parish has also done 30 pump stations along with other stormwater management systems, water control structures, detention ponds. So, all of that is going to have a great impact on those maps," Pulaski said.

However, after going back and forth with FEMA for several years, FEMA gave the parish a deadline of July 2019 to finalize the new maps. Typically, FEMA updates the maps every 10 years, Pulaski said.

After some delays caused by COVID and Hurricane Ida, the parish was finally given a date for the maps to go into effect.

If the council adopts the maps at Wednesday's meeting, homeowners may see their flood insurance policies change. Pulaski said this could be more or less expensive depending on where you live.

It also means there will be new base flood elevation requirements. Meaning, some homes will need to be built higher, which can be costly.

“As with any type of construction, when you’re talking about an increase in it, you’re going to have more material, more labor," Pulaski said.

However, Pulaski encouraged those who are building or remodeling to check with lenders and realtors about receiving discounts for meeting the requirements.

Councilmember and 2023 Parish President Candidate, Darrin Guidry, said current homeowners will feel the impacts, too. Especially, if they have to rebuild after a storm.

“You’re required to elevate before you can get a permit to remodel. This is serious," Guidry said.

Guidry said he was unaware of the changes until a family who couldn't afford to elevate their home to the new required elevation in Montegut decided to move into his mobile home park instead.

“People who are trying to get Restore Louisiana funding, because they’re required to go to that elevation, no matter what the local limits are. That’s the people that are noticing it first and in often cases they’re having to abandon their piece of properties in Montegut, Chauvin, Pointe-aux-Chenes because they can’t afford to lift it," Guidry said.

For example, at his mobile home park in Bourge, you would need to build 7 feet above sea level prior to the new maps being adopted. If they're adopted, you would need to build 10 feet above sea level, Bourge said.

If the council chooses not to adopt the maps, Pulaski said FEMA will put the parish on probation. During that time, FEMA would meet with parish officials to remedy any violations.

If the parish doesn't return to a satisfactory status with FEMA, they would risk losing the parish's status with the National Flood Insurance Program, Pulaski said.

Pulaski said residents wouldn't be able to flood insurance if that happens, which could lead to no home loans.

“It will shut down everything in Terrebonne Parish," Pulaski said.

Pulaski also said residents could fight for an amendment to their property's zoning, but that could be costly to the individual.

Regardless of if the council adopts the new plans, Pulaski said the parish will continue to do modeling of their own to ask FEMA to reconsider the maps based on more current infrastructure.

Pulaski said Terrebonne Parish residents should look for next steps on the parish website and social media pages after Wednesday's council meeting.