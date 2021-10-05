Police: Tennessee man fatally shot in struggle with Terrebonne deputy

According to the Houma Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. at Canal and Bond streets.

HOUMA, La. — Authorities say a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office deputy fatally shot a Tennessee man following a struggle for the deputy's taser in Houma on Monday.

Police say the deputy was originally investigating a disturbance at a business on Tunnel Blvd where a person was wielding a knife.

Police say deputies disarmed Shane Hartman and he was checked out by paramedics. Shortly later, they say they received a second complaint that Hartman was blocking traffic. Hartman asked the deputy to take him to another business in the city's limits.

"When deputies arrived at the business, Shane Hartman refused to exit the patrol vehicle. At this point, a struggle ensued between Hartman and deputies where he disarmed a deputy of his taser," the police department said.

Houma police say shots were fired during the struggle, striking Hartman in the upper torso and the deputy in the hand. HPD said that Hartman later died from his injuries from the shooting. The deputy was treated for "moderate injuries" to his hand.

Police say Hartman was a resident of Cleveland, Tennesee, but was living in a hotel in New Iberia.