Seacor Power's crew lost precious time due to faulty warning system, NTSB finds

The National Transportation and Safety Board released their 18-month investigation into the capsizing of the Seacor power.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Severe winds, a faulty reporting system and missing forecast data all played a role in the deadly capsizing of the Seacor Power, the NTSB reported Tuesday.

The National Transportation and Safety Board released their 18-month investigation into the capsizing of the Seacor power, revealing the problems they believe caused the boat to capsize.

Federal investigators said that the cause of the deadly capsizing that killed 13 crew members was "a loss of stability that occurred when the vessel was struck by severe thunderstorm winds that exceeded the vessel's operational wind speed limits when combined with sea conditions."

Investigators determined that Capt. David Ledet and the crew were following the proper guidelines to operate the liftboat, but they also recommended that those guidelines be changed.

Specifically, the NTSB recommended that the Coast Guard inform mariners whenever there is an outage in their navigational broadcasting system and require all liftboats to have greater stability.

According to the investigation, The National Weather Service issued a weather warning for the area about 45 minutes before the liftboat capsized, calling for 35-knot winds. However, Capt. David Ledet and his crew never received that warning because the Coast Guard's navigational warning system was not working.

That missed warning cost the Seacor Power crew precious time, leaving them unable to drop the liftboat's legs to the seafloor.

According to the report, the captain's decision to get underway on the day of the storm was "reasonable" and "not influenced by commercial pressure."

However, it also said that the company hadn't adequately trained the crew for an emergency like this one and that the owner's weather alert to the vessel was inadequate.

This is a developing story, stick with WWL-TV for the latest developments.