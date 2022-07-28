Toddler overdoses after finding heroin in father's car, police report

The child's father has been arrested.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A toddler overdosed on heroin after finding it in his father's car, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

Police say the child's father, 41-year-old Dontrell Williams Sr., admitted to having heroin in his car, which the child accidentally ingested.

First responders were called out when the toddler stopped breathing around 11:30 a.m. on July 27. According to police, a bystander performed CPR on the child until an ambulance arrived and took them to the hospital.

Once they were stabilized, the child was airlifted to New Orleans for further treatment.

Williams has been arrested and was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex for second degree cruelty to a juvenile, possession of heroin and violation of a drug free zone.