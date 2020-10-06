Lakeview residents wait hours for flooded streets to clear

Several hours after the rain stopped, people were still stuck in their homes, unable to get out because of the flooded streets

NEW ORLEANS — Some New Orleans residents waited most of the day for high water to go down, many aggravated they have to deal with this again.

"I guess about 10 to 11 o’clock, it started really coming down, and water started coming up, coming up,” said Raymon Couret.

Most of the Lakeview area dried out Wednesday, after a soggy morning that flooded numerous neighborhoods.

“Almost all the streets in Lakeview were flooded, and it took me about five to six different routes to get to my home; only to find it was flooded here as well,” said Jolyn Egle.

However, hours after the rain had stopped, some spots still had water covering streets, sidewalks and driveways.

“It doesn’t seem like the pumps were working at all,” said Couret. “It was just coming and coming and never did recede well. It’s been stagnant. No water flow. No movement.”

It’s a situation residents have unfortunately dealt with before. Many lost patience Wednesday though as a solution hasn’t been found.

“It happens so often here in Lakeview, you know. It’s part of your life that there’s going to be a rainstorm; you’ll probably get flooded,” said Egle. “I just wish it were different, but we adjust.”

And as they waited for their streets to dry up, they said it’s just a matter of time before the next storm comes — and it happens all over again.

