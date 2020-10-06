x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (5) »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

local

Lakeview residents wait hours for flooded streets to clear

Several hours after the rain stopped, people were still stuck in their homes, unable to get out because of the flooded streets

NEW ORLEANS — Some New Orleans residents waited most of the day for high water to go down, many aggravated they have to deal with this again.

"I guess about 10 to 11 o’clock, it started really coming down, and water started coming up, coming up,” said Raymon Couret.

Most of the Lakeview area dried out Wednesday, after a soggy morning that flooded numerous neighborhoods.

“Almost all the streets in Lakeview were flooded, and it took me about five to six different routes to get to my home; only to find it was flooded here as well,” said Jolyn Egle.

However, hours after the rain had stopped, some spots still had water covering streets, sidewalks and driveways.

“It doesn’t seem like the pumps were working at all,” said Couret. “It was just coming and coming and never did recede well. It’s been stagnant. No water flow. No movement.”

It’s a situation residents have unfortunately dealt with before. Many lost patience Wednesday though as a solution hasn’t been found.

“It happens so often here in Lakeview, you know. It’s part of your life that there’s going to be a rainstorm; you’ll probably get flooded,” said Egle. “I just wish it were different, but we adjust.”

And as they waited for their streets to dry up, they said it’s just a matter of time before the next storm comes — and it happens all over again.

RELATED: 'Uh oh;' Man drives around barricades, gets stranded at flooded intersection

RELATED: New Orleans streets flood as rain comes heavy and fast; S&WB says turbine went offline

RELATED: S&WB lost key source of power during storms - 'It was more rain than our system could handle'

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jun 01, 2020