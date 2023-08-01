Harvey daycare worker arrested for child sexual exploitation

Homeland Security seeks public help in identifying victims in ongoing child sexual exploitation investigation in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — On Monday, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office announced the arrest of a Harvey daycare specialist accused of child sexual exploitation.

Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans, along with deputies from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office arrested Max Cory Johnson, Jr., after and investigation revealed was accessing and downloading child sexual abuse material. Johnson had been employed as a daycare specialist at YouFit Gyms in Harvey since December 2022.

Both HSI New Orleans and the JPSO are asking assistance in locating and identifying any victims that may have been engaged or exploited by Johnson.

“Protecting the children in our communities, both online and in person, remains a top priority for Homeland Security Investigations,” said HSI New Orleans acting Special Agent in Charge Edward V. Owens.

“HSI, along with our dedicated law enforcement partners, remains committed to identifying individuals who prey on our most vulnerable population, especially those who hold positions of public trust.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials did tell WWL TV the warrant was for Johnson's address, and that there have been no allegations of abuse at his employment.

HSI encourages the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free 24-hour hotline at 866-347-2423 or by completing its online tip form.

From outside the United States and Canada, dial 802-872-6199. Hearing impaired users may call TTY 802-872-6196.

Anyone can report suspected child sexual exploitation or missing children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-THE-LOST.

