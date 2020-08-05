NEW ORLEANS — With kids learning from home these days, teachers are looking for ways to keep them engaged. Karen Swensen introduced us to an art teacher whose kids turned an assignment into a masterpiece.

An Art teacher at Stuart Hall School for Boys, Kristen Anderson gave this assignment to students who range from pre-k to fourth grade.

Their assignment was to use whatever costumes and supplies they have in their homes to recreate famous works of art, and they could use their families for props, too.

Anderson was blown away when project after project was submitted. Inspired by a global art challenge issued by the Getty Museum in LA, Anderson thought it would be fun to issue her little ones a similar challenge. They could use arts, crafts, pets, parents…anything. And they made use of everything.

From Davinci to Picasso, Norman Rockwell to Henri Rousseau, George Rodrigue, Banksy, Hockney, Munch. And one little boy, Jean Paul Civil, took the assignment literally — recreating Van Gogh’s Starry Night.

"I gave the boys a presentation of various artworks throughout time and some were realistic and some were abstract. From there, each of the boys and their families were challenged to use whatever they had at home from themselves, their dogs, their grandparents, anything, to recreate a work of art,"

Anderson said. "Now, what was the fun part, of course, our New Orleans boys all have amazing costume closets at home and took some of those great props that they just had in their houses, and they recreated famous works of art that are just amazing."

