Louisianans dream of winning a powerball jackpot of over $1.2 billion

Despite the astronomically low odds of winning Wednesday's jackpot, Louisianans are still buying a ticket just in case.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISIANA, USA — Wednesday's jackpot is the second-largest prize in Powerball's 30-year history.

That's just behind the record $1.586 billion win in 2016.

The chance of a single ticket matching all six numbers drawn in the Powerball is about one in 292 million. Still those odds aren't stopping buyers.

When you dig deep into the Powerball frenzy, you find it's not about a ticket, winning, or even cash. What players are really investing in, is something we all secretively have - a dream. Jayson the truck driver still wants to move freight, but be his own boss.



“I want to have my own business and I think one point something billion dollars will kind of help me out,” he said.



Over at Magnolia Discount on Carrollton Avenue, a cook wants to open Chell's Soul Food, where the food speaks for itself.



“Build me a house with a restaurant, and a pool, and a hot tub, and take care of the kids, and leave them with the property,” she said.



Shirlene wants to set sail to the Caribbean. Belize is her dream.

“I don't know (why), I just like it. I always wanted to go there,” she said.



And then there is Lance Lockett who started his own company, L and L Medical Transport.

He delivers chemotherapy drugs to hospitals. Children's Hospital and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center would get his jackpot or part of it.



“I like to give back, because the world needs more love. We need more love in the world, and we have to keep the faith," Lockett said.



And Lockett went a distance out of his way to get his tickets at Greg's Food Mart in Marrero.

That's where someone matched four of the five numbers, and the Powerball number, and took home $50,000.



“This is the store that sold the $50,000 Powerball ticket. That's why I'm here,” Lockett said.

“I always play my tickets here, because I feel lucky here. I got two numbers. I play my anniversary, and my retirement,” Bobby Hall said.



“If you'd a come this evening, you probably wouldn't even get a parking spot out there. That's how, that's how this is the hot spot. I hope I'm the next winner here,” Jayson said.



One Powerball player thinks the winner is a coworker.

He has not seen her coincidentally since Saturday, the day of the drawing.

He says she did not show up at work the next day.

“That's why I think it was her,” he said.

Oh yes, and even veteran reporters have dreams.

“Are these the winning numbers? Alright perfect," this reporter said.

You only get $1.2 billion if you spread the winnings out over three decades.

Most winners take a one-time payment. So, now you’re down to less than half. That’s $497 million. That's pretax.

You have to hand the government $120 million for taxes immediately. Then at tax time next year, hand over another $65 million.