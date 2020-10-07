LSU 2020: Mix of in-person, remote and alternate day classes, masks required, daily symptom check

LSU's Roadmap for the fall includes a mixture of things that will make campus life a bit different - at least this coming semester.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Masks will be required in class, students will be texted a daily symptom questionnaire to fill out and classes will include in-person classes, remote classes and classes where you alternate days of attendance. That will be life for LSU students in the Fall 2020 semester, according to a Roadmap back to campus issued by the university this week.

"Things will look a little different on campus, but that’s okay. Together, we will navigate the challenges that COVID-19 present to us, and we will continue to adjust our policies and protocols as needed," said Tom Galligan, the LSU Interim President.

The university's protocols for dealing with the coronavirus will include masks being required in class, limits on class sizes, a daily symptom checker to be filled out by students and isolation and contact tracing if someone tests positive.

All students, faculty and staff will have to fill out the daily symptom tracker, which the school estimates will take 1 to 2 minutes. It can be done via text or online.

LSU will also be changing its Fall calendar. Labor Day will be a holiday, but the previously-scheduled Fall Break will not occur and students will not return to campus after Thanksgiving break, taking the final week or so of class and any final exams remotely.

The 'roadmap' also says that any events on campus will be limited to 100 in-person attendees. There was no formal mention of football in the roadmap, but the SEC has a key meeting about Fall sports this coming week.

As for actual classes, only those that have 10 or fewer students will meet as normal. Here's how LSU breaks it down.

- 100 or more students in a class - online only

- 11-99 students will meet in designated rooms with full or partial alternating in-person days