LSU Health creates nursing program for midwives

The LSU nursing program has new simulation labs to train registered nurses to get advanced doctoral degrees in midwifery.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — A new nursing program at LSU Health is aimed at helping mothers and newborns have healthier outcomes.

The LSU nursing program has new, state-of-the-art, simulation labs to train registered nurses to get advanced doctoral degrees in midwifery.

Studies show when midwives are included in prenatal care, there are better birth outcomes.

That is why the LSU School of Nursing is pushing to educate more in the field.

“Well, we definitely do have a shortage of OB-GYNs, but this is so important, because our maternal mortality rates in Louisiana are really bad," said Dr. Demetrice Smith, the Assistant Program Director of Nurse Midwifery at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center. "We are one of the worst out of the states, and have really poor outcomes for birthing outcomes, especially for black women.

"And nurse midwifery has been shown to improve birthing outcomes," Dr. Smith continued. "We reduce preterm birth rates. We reduce Cesarean birth rates."

Midwives do more than take care of pregnant women and deliver babies. They also act as primary care providers for children, teens, and adults for people of all ages, from regular wellness screenings, to managing diabetes, high blood pressure, and family planning.

The deadline for nurses to enroll for the spring is Nov. 1.