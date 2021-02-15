Man dies after slipping on ice in Lafayette Parish, marking first winter storm death

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — A 50-year-old man died after slipping on ice and hitting his head, the first death related to the icy winter storm hitting Louisiana.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the coroner confirmed the 50-year-old's death as storm related.
