One man is dead after he was shot in the head in the Holy Cross neighborhood in New Orleans late Thursday night.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Alabo Street. According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers arriving at the scene found a 27-year-old man on a front porch with a gunshot wound to his head.

There is no word on a motive in the shooting. Police have not released any more details about the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Jamaane Roy at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

