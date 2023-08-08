Mayor Cantrell says city in 'critical times' with deadly heat wave in midst of hurricane season

Mayor Cantrell announced an emergency declaration on Monday to deal with excessive heat currently plaguing the city this summer.

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Cantrell announced an emergency declaration on Monday to deal with excessive heat currently plaguing the city this summer.

According to the Orleans Parish coroner there have been six heat-related deaths this year.

And New Orleans EMS says heat-related calls for help have quadrupled this year compared to last.



The mayor along with other department heads spoke about what this declaration will allow the city to do and what will be implemented to keep people safe.

"What we're doing here as a city, taking the necessary precautions so that we can respond in real time and as necessary," stated Mayor Cantrell.

This August is on track to be one of the hottest on city record.

New Orleanians know summers in the southeast can be brutal, but summer temperatures this high are, as the mayor says, unprecedented.

"We're in the midst of hurricane season but now in the critical times, as we face hurricanes, tropical storms or inclement weather that comes our way," Cantrell continued.

We are in hurricane season.

So, the biggest concern for emergency workers is preparedness.

"In the event of a major or catastrophic hurricane any significant power utility disruption while under these extreme heat conditions will likely greatly increase the likelihood of injury or death especially among the elderly, the young, the vulnerable due to heat related illness,” explained Cantrell.



Collin Arnold, with the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said if severe weather comes our way during this heat wave evacuation needs to be at the top of everyone's minds.

"Evacuation decisions will have to be made, taking into account utility disruptions,” he emphasized. “Decisions will have to be made early."

The Health Department are taking steps to ensure the mistakes made after Hurricane Ida aren't ever repeated.

"What our nursing home and elderly living ordinances will do, with this activation, will mandate daily check-ins with our staff, to update us on the conditions of our buildings and of their residents,” added Dr. Jennifer Avegno. “They have to know who is there and make sure they can account for folks."