MISSING: Pothole Pete stolen from Bywater neighborhood

The homeowner hopes whoever has the mannequin will turn him in.

NEW ORLEANS — Jennifer Callan says she found "Pothole Pete" on the "free stoop" - which is an area in her Bywater neighborhood where residents put things they don't want anymore. He was originally part of a house float, and the owner discarded him after Mardi Gras.

At first Callan said the goal was to display him for Easter, but after her boyfriend died, she decided to dress him up based on the holiday and place him in the pothole in front of her house on Lesseps Street. Pete was decorated for Christmas, for New Year's, and Jennifer said seeing him outside would help with her grief of losing her boyfriend.

She said, "Often too down with grief to leave my house, I derived great joy from watching through the window at all hours of the day and night as people of all ages and backgrounds laughed and snapped selfies. It was a fun run, Pete!"

Pete is six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. If you see him, you're asked to return him home to Lesseps Street, near the intersection with Burgundy Street, where a cone fills the hole until he can once again.