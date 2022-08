The collision occurred in the 6800 block of Tara Lane.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic collision that took the life of a motorcyclist in New Orleans East Saturday night.

NOPD learned about the incident at around 8:454 p.m. and arrived at the scene in the 6800 block of Tara Lane.

They located the motorcyclist who had been struck by a vehicle. The motorcyclist was declared dead on the scene.