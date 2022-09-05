x
Biker killed after falling into traffic in New Orleans, Police say

A bicyclist lost control and fell onto Elysian Fields Avenue where he was fatally struck by oncoming traffic.
Credit: Артем Константин

NEW ORLEANS — A bicyclist died after he lost control of his bike and fell onto Elysian Fields Avenue where he was struck by traffic Monday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said.

The NOPD said that the man was riding his bike on the northbound sidewalk near the I-610 overpass and somehow lost control and fell onto the southbound lane of Elysian Fields Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle who struck the bicyclist remained at the scene and talked to investigators, police said.

Police currently have no other information to share at this time. 

