NOPD says gun violence has increased in recent weeks

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the numbers have been going in the wrong direction, but they also tell the story.

NEW ORLEANS — The gunfire that broke out in the Seventh Ward the afternoon 9-year-old Devante Bryant was killed was one of the most recent examples of New Orleans’s gun-violence problem.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the numbers have been going in the wrong direction, but they also tell the story.

There have been at least 182 non-fatal shootings in New Orleans in 2020 as of July 23, up from 141 the same time last year — an increase of 29 percent.

Superintendent Shaun Ferguson acknowledged the rising numbers Thursday as he and Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced an increased reward in the fatal shooting of 9-year-old Devante Bryant. Two teenagers were also wounded.

July has been a particularly violent month.

“Just this month alone I think we've had as many as 17,” he said.

Ferguson said it's hard for investigators to pin down a reason for the spike.

“It is a variety of things that have triggered this, from possible family issues, domestic issues, mental illness issues,” Ferguson said. “There's no one — it does not fit into any one specific bucket at this time.”

There were four shootings in the last 24 hours alone.

Ferguson said officers have warrants in two of those cases.

“We continue to do our due diligence in identifying and holding these individuals responsible for their actions,” he said.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.