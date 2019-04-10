METAIRIE, La. — A man suspected of impairment was struck and killed Thursday night as he was crossing Airline Highway, Louisiana State Police officials say.

Troopers were investigating the crash Friday, which they said happened around 9 p.m. on the highway near Shrewsbury Road. That's where the victim, identified as 52-year-old Daniel Rivera of Covington, reportedly walked into the southbound lanes and was struck by a driver in a 2006 Chevrolet SUV.

While the driver, who deputies say was wearing their seat belt, was not hurt, Rivera sustained fatal injuries on impact and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies said the SUV driver passed a breathalyzer test Thursday night. They also said Rivera is suspected of being impaired, but blood tests from the Jefferson Parish Coroner were pending Friday.

No further information was available.

