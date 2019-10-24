SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say one person is dead and one other was wounded in a shooting in the Slidell area Thursday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. at a home on King's Row. Deputies say one person died after the shooting and a second victim had a graze wound on the shoulder.

"At this time all parties are involved are in custody, and there is no danger to the public," a statement from the sheriff's office said.

The investigation continues.

