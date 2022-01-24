Body of man found outside of burning home in Tangipahoa Monday morning

INDEPENDENCE, Louisiana — Firefighters responding to a fire at an unoccupied home on Richardson Road in Tangipahoa Parish found the body of a 24-year-old man outside of the structure Monday morning.
Detectives identified the body as James Muse of Roseland, Louisiana. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Tangipahoa’s Fire District 1 responded to the scene and photos showed large flames coming from the roof and thick black smoke near the upper part of the structure.
Fire District 1 is working with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Muse.
Chief Jimmy Travis asks if you have any information on this incident to please call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips.