Body of man found outside of burning home in Tangipahoa Monday morning

Tangipahoa’s Fire District 1 responded to the scene and photos showed large flames coming from the roof and thick black smoke.

INDEPENDENCE, Louisiana — Firefighters responding to a fire at an unoccupied home on Richardson Road in Tangipahoa Parish found the body of a 24-year-old man outside of the structure Monday morning.

Detectives identified the body as James Muse of Roseland, Louisiana. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Tangipahoa’s Fire District 1 responded to the scene and photos showed large flames coming from the roof and thick black smoke near the upper part of the structure.

Fire District 1 is working with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Muse.