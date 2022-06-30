Boil advisory lifted for the Briarwood Terrace Water System

The advisory came as a precaution after lightning struck an 8-inch main causing a pressure drop.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The precautionary boil water advisory covering the Briarwood Terrace Water System has been lifted, per the St. Tammany Parish Department of Utilities. The Briarwood Terrace Water System covers a substantial portion of western St. Tammany Parish.

The advisory was put in place after lightning struck a main, causing the water pressure to drop below safe levels for consumption.