Boil advisory lifted for the Briarwood Terrace Water System

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The precautionary boil water advisory covering the Briarwood Terrace Water System has been lifted, per the St. Tammany Parish Department of Utilities. The Briarwood Terrace Water System covers a substantial portion of western St. Tammany Parish.
The advisory was put in place after lightning struck a main, causing the water pressure to drop below safe levels for consumption.
The bacteriological samples submitted to Louisiana Department of Health have come back clear and the water is safe to drink, per the Department of Utilities.