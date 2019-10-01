COVINGTON, La. — Covington Mayor Mike Cooper announced Thursday that he will run for St. Tammany Parish President in 2019.

Cooper was first elected as Mayor of Covington in April 2011 after receiving 54 percent of the vote. He was reelected without opposition in 2015.

“My experience and success as Mayor of Covington has prepared me to lead parish government,” Cooper said. Cooper’s term as mayor ends June 30.

Cooper’s campaign said St. Tammany Parish needs a leader who will engage with the community and build relationships with local and national government partners.