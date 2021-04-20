x
Elderly woman killed in golf cart crash on the Northshore, police report

ABITA SPRINGS, La. — An elderly woman died in a golfcart crash innear Abita Springs Tuesday night, according to police.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports that deputies were called to Quimet Drive around 9 p.m. Tuesday night by one of the woman's family members.

EMS found the woman pinned under a golf cart. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The coroner is working to determine the exact cause of death.

