Family dispute in Ponchatoula trailer park leaves three shot, two in jail

The press release said that a caller heard at least 15 gunshots during the incident.

PONCHATOULA, La. — Two Ponchatoula residents have been arrested and three are injured after a family dispute turned into a shooting on Tuesday, according to a press release the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to TPSO, the incident happened at the Toula Oaks Trailer Park on South Range Road around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The press release said that while 31-year-old Casey Hallford was in a dispute with siblings, he had gone into his bedroom, retrieved a firearm and then shot one of his siblings.

Hallford allegedly chased his retreating siblings into their bedrooms and shot both before fleeing into the woods with 19-year-old Arianni Williams, who was seemingly an accomplice.

Deputies and a K9 search team were able to locate the duo and take them into custody.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital. While two have been released, one remained in critical condition.

Hallford was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal discharge of a weapon.

Williams was charged with principle to attempted first-degree murder.