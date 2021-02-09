Homeowners recovering from Hurricane Ida seek help from incoming rain

Some people with damaged roofs and homes are still waiting for repairs, bracing for potential leaks in the coming days.

SLIDELL, La. — As recovery efforts are underway in the wake of Hurricane Ida people with already damaged homes and property are preparing for potentially another round of long and torrential rain along the Gulf Coast from Tropical Storm Nicholas.

The new round of rain forcing some people to brace for potentially more damage in the days to come as they are still working to patch up and fix the damage left by Ida.

“The shingles were all ripped off and his father climbed up on the roof to put tarps up but they’re not working,” Sheryl Werner said. “Because it rained a few days later and it was raining in the house and raining in the bedroom, so I got a mop and bucket, but it was useless.”

Werner said the ceiling in her Slidell home caved in in the bedroom and destroyed all the carpet and furniture inside it during the storm. In the days since it has continued to leak every time it rains. She said she’s worried more rain leaking in throughout the next few days could destroy the floor.

“It’s going to mean a lot more damage,” Werner said.

Werner was looking for people Sunday to do a more secure tarp job to prevent further flooding and damage in the days to come. However she said the demand is so high there’s a wait to get repair companies out to the house.

“I’ve reached out to blue roof and two other companies and they can’t promise if or when,” she said.

If you are continuing to look for roof repair the Army Corps of Engineers has a free program to help.

The number for the program is 888-roof-blue. Or www.blueroof.us. This is a free program, so beware of scams if anyone asks for money.

If you hire a contractor verify their license and insurance. You can text the Louisiana State Licensing Board to make sure your contractor is legit.

Common advice before signing a contract includes:

Ask friends and neighbors for references

Get at least three bids for the work before you start

Be cautious of contractors going door to door

Be cautious of offers that seem too good to be true

Check the Better Business Bureau for any negative reports on the company’s record