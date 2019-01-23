SLIDELL, La. — Deputies say what appears to be human remains were discovered near Interstate 10 in Slidell Tuesday morning.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies were dispatched around 10:15 a.m. to an area near I-10 between Gause Blvd and the I-10/I-12/I-59 split after getting a call of a badly decomposed body located under an interstate bridge.

Investigators say Louisiana DOTD workers were clearing debris from the roadway when they found the remains and called 911.

The remains were turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office for identification.

The sheriff's office said there were no immediate signs showing foul play. The investigation continues.

Tuesday, a tanker truck overturned near the I-10/I-12/I-59 split, which closed parts of the interstate as crews worked to remove the truck. STPSO said that the discovery of the remains was not connected with the truck crash.

"These were two separate incidents that appeared to be somewhat in proximity to one another," Captain Scott Lee said.

