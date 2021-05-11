Jack Strain sex abuse trial: Prosecution rests, defense brings no witnesses to the stand

WWL-TV reporters Erika Ferrando and Sam Winstrom are at the Covington Courthouse and will provide updates throughout the day on the latest proceedings of the trial.

COVINGTON, La. — The sex crimes trial against former long-time St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain continues Friday with more witnesses called by the state against Strain.

The trial's first weeks of testimony were incredibly graphic, with four accusers, including two of Strain's relatives, giving sometimes detailed accounts of the sexual abuse they claim Strain inflicted on them.

Prosecutors say they plan to bring more than 30 witnesses to the stand over the course of the trial. Testimony is expected to last for at least another week.

WWL-TV reporters Erika Ferrando and Sam Winstrom are at the Covington Courthouse and will provide updates throughout the day on the latest proceedings of the trial.

Ed. Note: WWL-TV is not naming sexual abuse victims testifying in this case due to the nature of the alleged crimes.

Here's the latest from the trial, where witness testimony is at the heart of the accusations against Strain:

Prosecution rests, Strain's defense calls no witnesses

The state has rested its case against former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain. The defense declines to present witnesses or evidence.

In total, the prosecution called 27 witnesses to the stand, including 5 men accusing The former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff of sexually abusing them when they were children.

The defense called no witnesses and Strain did not testify himself, which is his right as the defendant. The burden of proof lies on the state’s case.

The jury was released until Monday, when both sides will make their closing arguments. They were advised to bring several days of clothing out of an abundance of caution because they may be put up in a hotel if deliberation goes on longer than a day.

Reasonable doubt that all 5 accusers are lying?

Is there a reasonable doubt that Jack Strain’s five accusers are lying?



Defense attorneys for the former St. Tammany Parish sheriff questioned Dr. Scott Benton, an expert in pediatric forensics and abuse cases called by the state, about how often people lie about being sexually assaulted.



Dr. Benton said it’s “exceedingly uncommon,” but not unheard of. He noted that people can lie and a big part of investigating these cases is seeking the truth.



Strain’s defense lies entirely on the idea that his accusers are lying, all for their own reasons, as either “manipulators” or “the manipulated.”

Read our previous coverage:

More Stories: