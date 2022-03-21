List of schools going virtual Tuesday due to severe weather threat

With the threat of severe weather that could include high winds, heavy rains and tornadoes, some schools are going virtual.

NEW ORLEANS — There is a threat of severe weather Tuesday late afternoon and evening with a very rare 4 out of 5 rating from the National Weather Service, meaning that there is a significant chance of high winds, hail and tornadoes.

Here is a list of schools that are closing or going virtual due to the threat.

St. James Parish schools - students asked to do virtual learning to the best extent they can.

Bogalusa City Schools - virtual learning day Tuesday.

Livingston Parish Schools - closed Tuesday.

St. Tammany Parish Schools - virtual learning Tuesday.

Tangipahoa Parish Schools - half day dismissal Tuesday.

Washington Parish Schools - virtual learning day Tuesday.

Pearl River County - will have early dismissals Tuesday. PRC Middle School: 11:55 a.m. PRC High School & Endeavor School: 12:00 noon PRC Elementary School: 1:30 p.m.

A strong storm system will charge in with showers and thunderstorms Tuesday late afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather will be possible from damaging wind gusts to large hail and a few tornadoes.

Timing right now looks like roughly late afternoon and into the evening. It's possible a few showers and t-storms pop up earlier, but the widespread intense t-storms are expected between about 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The flooding risk will also increase as the heavy rain moves in. A flood watch has been issued for the Northshore where heavy rain could lead to areas of flash flooding. Southshore could also heavy rain with widespread 1-2 inches of rain likely, but isolated spots could see 3-5 inches.