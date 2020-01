COVINGTON, La. — A man was killed in the Natchez Trace neighborhood of Covington early Friday morning.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the killing stemmed from a domestic disturbance and the suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News and WWLTV.com for the latest information.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.