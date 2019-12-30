NEW ORLEANS — Around 6 p.m. Sunday, a car hit a pedestrian in Slidell, leaving them in critical condition, a police spokesperson said.

The accident happened near the intersection of Gause Boulevard West and Maris Stella Street, a spokesperson with the Slidell Police Department said.

Police didn't share the age or gender of the pedestrian

Gause Boulevard West, also known as Highway 190 West, will be shut down in both directions at the intersection to allow officers to investigate the accident, a police spokesperson said in a social media post.

