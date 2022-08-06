Mississippi man killed in Slidell-area crash

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport.

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday morning around 4:30 on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in Slidell.

State police investigators say 20-year-old Reubon Kelly of Gulfport was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in a 2021 Toyota Corolla. At the same time, a 2003 Mack dump truck was also going eastbound on Interstate 10. The Corrolla then hit the rear of the Mack dump truck.

The crash killed 20-year-old Arhuris Rapp, who was seated in the backseat of the Corolla. He sustained fatal injuries and died on the scene. He was not restrained when the crash occurred.

Kelly and two other passengers sustained moderate injuries in the crash. Kelly and one passenger were properly restrained and the other passenger was not. Kelly and the two other passengers were all transported to local hospitals. The driver of the Mack was properly restrained and was not injured.