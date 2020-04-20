MANDEVILLE, La. — Many Mandeville families spent Monday cleaning up their homes and yards from damage and debris. The National Weather service confirmed an EF-1 tornado ripped through Mandeville Sunday arounm.d 10:30 p.

Despite a tree through his roof, Joshua Metzger is thankful.

"God's good and we're all safe. Thats all that matters," Metzger said.

He and his pregnant wife were home the tornado touched down.

"The wind was blowing pretty bad, but I didn't expect a tree to fall on the house," Metzger said.

Neither of them were hurt, so like many of his neighbors Metzger spent Monday cleaning up. Crews were also out working on power lines.

The mess is the worst of it with zero injuries reported.

"We were certainly blessed there," said Mandeville Mayor Donald Villere.

More than a dozen homes had at least some damage in Old Mandeville, according to Villere.

"You probably have a half of dozen that are going to be looking for another place to stay tonight," he said.

"We were praying and holding hands and everybody was okay when we came out of it," said Cary Solomon who was home when he heard the tornado coming.

He has damage to his home and two vehicles.

"Just been through a lot lately, everybody has," he said.

Even so, he said he's thankful that he and his neighbors are safe.

