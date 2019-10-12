SLIDELL, La. — A Northshore man is accused of killing a woman by drug overdose, as well as sexually abusing animals.

According to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith, John Jacob Jenkins is accused of giving a woman with a deadly mix of narcotics that resulted in her death. The victim, Jennifer DeBlonde Jacob, had been sexually assaulted before and after her death.

The investigation began on Oct. 7 when police were called to help an “unresponsive” woman on Lake Road in Lacombe. First responders found the woman, later identified as Jennifer DeBlonde Jacob, dead at the scene.

Toxicology tests showed traces of narcotics in her system at the time of her death.

Investigators later obtained a search warrant for John Jacob Jenkin’s home in relation to the case. Once inside, they found several pieces of evidence, including electronic devices containing pornographic images of humans engaging in sexual acts with animals.

Police ruled Jennifer DeBlonde Jacob’s death as a homicide and a warrant was issued for Jenkins’ arrest.

“This guy is a predator,” Smith said.

Jenkins was arrested on Dec. 10 and is currently being held at the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of second-degree murder and one count of sexual abuse of an animal.

Jenkins has not been charged with sexually assaulting Jennifer DeBlonde Jacob, but Smith said in a press conference Tuesday that she was not Jenkins’ only victim and that the suspect “uses illegal narcotics to subdue his victims and prey upon them for sex.”

