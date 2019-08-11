MANDEVILLE, La. — A Mandeville seventh-grader was arrested Friday after allegedly bringing a gun to school and make a threat against a school resource officer.

Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker said the school resource officer at Mandeville Jr. High School recovered a gun from an unnamed 13-year-old boy around 11 a.m. Friday after getting a tip from another student. Sticker said the boy also made threatening comments to the officer.

"No students, staff or officers are in danger," Sticker added. "Our detectives are questioning the suspect currently."

The police department said specific criminal charges have not yet been determined, but the boy will be booked and taken to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

