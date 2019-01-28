Multiple school systems have announced closures and delays after the National Weather Service declared a Winter Weather Advisory.

All Washington Parish School District schools and Bogalusa City Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 29, due to potential freezing weather.

Tangipahoa Parish Schools will have a 2-hour delay Tuesday morning.

“If your school takes in at 8 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 29, that campus will take in at 10 a.m., and all associated school arrival times—whether it be the time your bus typically arrives to pick up the child or the time that you are able to personally drop off your child at school—will all be delayed by two hours,” Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley said.

No other local schools or school districts have announced closures so far.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Tangipahoa Parish and Washington Parish on Jan. 29 from 3-to-9 a.m.

The National Weather Service office in Shreveport forecasts that rain will develop across North Louisiana Monday night. Lingering rain behind the cold front is expected to bring 1-2 inches of snow to north and central Louisiana and parts of south-central Arkansas.

RELATED: Parts of Louisiana brace for snow from Arctic blast

The wintry mix could cause hazardous driving conditions, especially on elevated roadways, bridges and overpasses.

There is a chance of snow in Southeast Louisiana north of Lake Pontchartrain, including Washington, St. Tammany and northern Tangipahoa Parish. The greatest chance would be areas north of I-12 between around 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. While snow is not likely south of Lake Pontchartrain, rain could briefly change to snow flurries Tuesday morning.

Little to no accumulation is expected because the ground will be relatively warm and will likely melt anything that falls on it.

RELATED: Snow in Southeast Louisiana? Here's what we can expect Tuesday

The front will bring the coldest air of the season and will likely bring a hard freeze on the Northshore and a light freeze for the city of New Orleans Tuesday night.

Tammany Utilities on the Northshore warns that residents should wrap pipes to prevent them from bursting in the event of a hard freeze warning.

St. Tammany Parish Government is asking residents with elderly individuals to make certain that they have a safe and effective way to heat their home. Residents are also asked to check on any at-risk families or neighbors they may know that could fall victim to severe cold weather.

The Department of Animal Services is asking pet and livestock owners to take precautions to protect their animals, including bringing the animals indoor and preventing water from freezing.

RELATED: Pinpoint Forecast: Quiet Monday, then Arctic air and a few snowflakes Tuesday

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.