Covington woman accused of asking teens to kill her ex's new boyfriend

“Thankfully no one was hurt during this crime, but this could have very easily not been the case,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

COVINGTON, La. — Authorities say a Covington-area woman has been arrested after she was accused of asking four teenagers to kill her former girlfriend’s new boyfriend in Lacombe earlier this month.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Mykia Tyson faces charges of solicitation for murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to a home on Pine Acres Road on June 5 after a homeowner reported that his home was struck by gunfire. Investigators later determined that Tyson asked 18-year-old Delester Magee and three juveniles to kill a person at the home after Tyson found out he was in a relationship with her former girlfriend.

Deputies say Tyson drove the four teenagers to Pine Acres Road to commit the murder, but Magee decided that he was not going to follow through with the plan. Instead, the sheriff’s office said he fired several shots into the home.

“Thankfully no one was hurt during this crime, but this could have very easily not been the case,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Gunfire is not the answer, and we will continue to take crimes like this very seriously in St. Tammany Parish.”

Magee was arrested 10 days later and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on charges of aggravated criminal damage to property, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and criminal conspiracy.

Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested for conspiracy to commit aggravated criminal damage to property. They were released via custodial agreement.