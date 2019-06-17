SLIDELL, La. — Residents began picking up the pieces Monday after fire overtook a home off Carroll Road in Slidell early that morning.

According to fire officials with St. Tammany Fire District #1, alarms for a burning home went out around 2:45 a.m. Monday after a 911 caller reported seeing flames coming through the roof of a house in the 1700 block of Sullivan Drive.

More than 20 firefighters responded to the scene, where they began battling the blaze that was engulfing the back of the two-story home.

Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Around 3:50 a.m., after about an hour of containment efforts, firefighters in 13 fire units were able to contain the structure fire before it spread to neighboring homes, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.