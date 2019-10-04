SLIDELL, La. — A student at a high school in Slidell was arrested Tuesday after police say he placed a camera underneath a teacher's skirt and took photos, which were then sent out through social media.

John Zeringue, 18, was arrested and booked with a felony charge of video voyeurism. Police did not initially make it clear which high school he attends.

According to Slidell Police, the teacher was busy helping another student at the time and was unaware of the incident until later in the day.

When the victim became aware of the video, the teacher filed a complaint with the Slidell Police. Investigators identified Zeringue as the person responsible and he was picked up.

Police said Zeringue later admitted to the incident.