Mandeville woman dies in Northshore crash

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed in a crash when she veered off the road and hit a tree on Interstate 12 near Highway 11 in Slidell. It happened just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to police, Michelle Gallien was driving west towards Mandeville and drove off the road.

Gallien suffered serious injuries, despite wearing a seatbelt. She was brought to a hospital where she passed away.

Police conducted a toxicology report, but they do not expect that Gallien was impaired.