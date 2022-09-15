x
Northshore

Mandeville woman dies in Northshore crash

Michelle Gallien from Mandeville, was driving in Slidell when she veered off the road.
Credit: Артем Константин

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed in a crash when she veered off the road and hit a tree on Interstate 12 near Highway 11 in Slidell. It happened just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning. 

According to police, Michelle Gallien was driving west towards Mandeville and drove off the road.

Gallien suffered serious injuries, despite wearing a seatbelt. She was brought to a hospital where she passed away.

Police conducted a toxicology report, but they do not expect that Gallien was impaired. 

