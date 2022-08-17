Schools dealing with crossing guard shortages in St. Tammany

St. Tammany Schools partners with law enforcement agencies across the parish to hire guards. Superintendent, Jabbia, said the shortage isn't unique to the district.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SLIDELL, La. — Across the country schools are dealing with teacher shortages, but another critical role you won't find in the classroom is also in demand: crossing guards.

According to St. Tammany Parish Schools, there are 34 school zones in the district that utilize crossing guards.

Right now, they're short 11.

Slidell crossing guard, Liz Fichter, said she was a crossing guard for about a decade before taking a break due to a surgery.

Now, she's back at it in front of St. Tammany Junior High.

“It just scares me the way they speed through here," Fichter said about the drivers.

She takes her job seriously, keeping a close eye on the students.

“When I’m out here with the kids, the kids are mine," Fichter said, "And if you hurt them kids, you hurt me.”

Fichter said she thinks there's a shortage because people don't want to stand out in the heat.

“She’s trying to get more crossing guards, but a lot of them don’t like the weather or anything like that," Fichter said, "But it’s a job, and I love doing my job.”

Fichter works part-time through Slidell Police, and she's covering two schools right now.

She's at St. Tammany Jr. High every morning and afternoon before leaving for Florida Avenue School.

Lt. Craig Aucoin with Slidell Police Department said they need more guards to cover all the schools.

“Extremely urgent. It’s dire," Aucoin said, “Anybody who’s willing, again, to take a proactive stance in their community’s safety. Young and old. We’ll take them all.”

St. Tammany Schools partners with law enforcement agencies across the parish to hire guards.

The Superintendent, Frank Jabbia, said the shortage isn't unique to the district.

“No, it’s happening everywhere," Jabbia said, "We’re having trouble finding a whole lot of different class of employees.”

Jabbia said most employers are feeling the hiring pressure since the pandemic. He also said guard hours are unusual.

“It’s different hours. It’s mornings. It’s afternoons," Jabbia said, "Some people can maybe commit to one but not both.”

To Fitcher, the hours are a perk, and the kids are her purpose.

She said it only requires a few days training.

"It’s really not hard to learn," Fitcher said.

If you're interested in applying in Slidell, visit MySlidell.com for details.

According to the website, the hourly rate is $13.50.