LACOMBE, La. — Authorities say two men were arrested after kicking their way into a Lacombe-area home Tuesday afternoon and firing a gun inside.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Dilon Smith and 29-year-old Xavier King were booked on aggravated burglary and other charges.

The sheriff's office says deputies were called to a home on Diane Street off Transmitter Road around 1 p.m. after a shooting. People inside the home said two men showed up at the home, started banging on the door and demanded money that they said they were owed.

When the occupants refused to hand over money, the sheriff's office says Smith and King kicked open the front door and fired a shot into the home.

A teenager inside the home was struck by the bullet but the injuries were described as non-life threatening. In total, there were five teens and one adult inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Deputies say the two men then drove away in a gold or brown sedan but were later stopped on Interstate 12.

Smith and King were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:

Dillon Smith (DOB 2/26/2002)

L.R.S. 14:60 Aggravated Burglary

L.R.S. 14:34.7 Aggravated Second-degree Battery

L.R.S. 14:37.4 Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (5 counts)

L.R.S. 40:966C Possession (Marijuana)

Xavier King (DOB 10/27/1998)

L.R.S. 14:60 Aggravated Burglary

L.R.S. 40:966C Possession (Marijuana)

The STPSO said booking photos of both men will be available at a later time.