PONCHATOULA, La. — The Ponchatoula Fire Department is deploying swiftwater rescue boats in the Bedico Meadows subdivision to rescue residents after heavy rain flooded their homes and cars.

First responders on the scene told Eyewitness News that boats would bring residents who need rescue to the Bedico Supermarket parking lot.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Franklin reports that some areas around Madisonville and Bedico saw more than 10 inches of rain Thursday night as severe storms hit the area.

Viewer video shows flood water high enough to go into cars, nearly reaching the door handles on a sedan parked in a driveway.

Details are scarce right now, but Eyewitness News is on the scene and will keep you updated as this story develops.

