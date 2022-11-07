Abandoned naval base catches fire again

The city announced it would secure the area around the base earlier this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is reporting that the abandoned naval base in the Bywater neighborhood caught fire once again Sunday.

The NOFD says the one-alarm fire is still being secured. As of now, there have been no injuries reported from the fire.

The base has been abandoned for years but has been a prominent area for vagrants in recent years. The base has caught fire numerous times over the last handful of months.

The City announced earlier this month the plan to shut the area down and secure it after a shooting incident that occurred in June. The City also removed 40 to 50 squatters from the base around the same time.

It is currently unclear what caused the fire.