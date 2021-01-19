After shooting outside his restaurant, owner of Ray’s on the Ave. holds meal giveaway

“Stomp out this senseless crime all over. Not just here in the 7th Ward, but all over the city,” Holmes said.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans has seen a spike in violent crimes over the past year and after a shooting in front of Ray’s on the Avenue in the 7th Ward, the owners decided to give back to their community in hopes of ending the violence in their neighborhood.

Monday afternoon, the owners responded to violence with kindness, giving away several hundred warm meals to anyone who stopped by.

“Turn a negative situation into a positive situation,” said Elray Holmes, Owner of Ray’s on the Ave.

Holmes teamed up with their neighborhood association to giveaway plates of red beans and rice with fried chicken. Held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the event was called ‘Unity for Safer Communities.’

“I said what better day to do this,” Holmes said.

He’s hoping in return to see crime decrease in the city.

“Stomp out this senseless crime all over. Not just here in the 7th Ward, but all over the city,” Holmes said.

He held the meal giveaway in response to a shooting that happened last week. Wednesday afternoon, a man was sitting right outside the restaurant when he was shot in the cheek and ran inside for help.

“A beautiful day like today and all of a sudden it turns into mayhem,” Holmes said.

He was working when the 44-year-old man ran inside. Workers called 911 for help. The man was taken to the hospital.

“We decided to do this after last week’s incident and say we need to bring some awareness and bring people together,” Holmes said.

Several local officials showed up too as Holmes and their neighborhood association plead for the city to find ways to reduce crime like shootings, carjackings, and car break-ins.

“This is the beginning, not the ending,” said Morgan Clevenger, President of the Fairgrounds Triangle neighborhood Association.

“We will not tolerate it,” Holmes said.

Holmes plans to continue hosting meal giveaways like this about once a month or as often as needed.