Audubon shuttering Insectarium, bugs will find a new home at aquarium

The popular tourist attraction -- a favorite among children -- has been closed since March, when the city began restricting businesses to slow the virus' spread

NEW ORLEANS — In another troubling sign for New Orleans as the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium is being shuttered permanently, with all of its exhibits moving to the Audubon Aquarium.

The popular tourist attraction -- a favorite among children -- has been closed since March, when the city first began restricting businesses in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Officials from the Audubon Nature Institute, which runs both attractions, said work would begin in November to move the insects from the U.S. Custom House on Canal Street to the riverfront aquarium about a quarter-mile away.

"We have made some difficult decisions, always with an eye on the future," said Audubon President and CEO Ron Forman in a statement. "With stability as our top priority for our future, we are streamlining business operations. The move will present a multitude of cost-savings and revenue-generating opportunities. As our rental commitment to the federal government comes to a close, Audubon will save approximately $1 million a year."

In an email, officials outlined a plan to construct approximately 17,000 square feet of new space within the aquarium to house the incoming exhibits.

But even as the insectarium moves into the aquarium, the future of that facility remains perilous. Executive Vice President of Public Affairs Rebecca Deltz spoke with WWL-TV in July, describing major funding problems.

Dietz said that the financial crisis is already cost the Audubon parks nearly $21 million, and there is an expected $12 to $15 million deficit by the end of the year.

With more than 15,000 animals in its care -- including the Audubon Zoo -- and having already laid off 75 percent of staff, the Audubon Institute is relying heavily on private donations.

“When times are financially challenging, we can’t turn off the lights, close the doors and walk away and let the animals fend for themselves,” said Dietz.

The institute said at the time they were hoping for a provision carved out for organizations like theirs in the next round of stimulus funding from Congress. But more than a month later, there is little movement in Washington on that front.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.