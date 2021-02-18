Bars and Bourbon Street reopen as Mardi Gras restrictions end

Additional restrictions were in place for five days to prevent Mardi Gras from becoming a super spreader event.

NEW ORLEANS — We are 377 days away from Mardi Gras Day 2022. This year was certainly different due to the guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Now, on Ash Wednesday, the bars are back open, to-go drinks are served and barricades have been moved aside, allowing people to walk Bourbon Street again.

"It was amazing to get here at 7:30 and not see anyone on Bourbon Street," said Ricky Myers, who is visiting from Indiana.

"When I heard it was lockdown and police on every corner, I was like okay maybe I can really enjoy the city this time rather than last time when it was packed," said Kevin Tyler, who is visiting from Houston. "We were supposed to leave today, but our flight was cancelled so were stuck here for two more days. So we might as well make the best of it."

The City of New Orleans said only one enforcement action had to be taken on Fat Tuesday at Estrella Steak and Lobster House on Decatur Street "for selling alcohol to patrons after 11 p.m. and other infractions."

NOPD did respond to several calls for large gatherings.

A New Orleans City Hall Spokesperson said in a statement, "As for large gatherings, NOPD did respond to several calls, but most of them were resolved on-site and with no COVID-related arrests. We issued two summons in the Fifth District and five summons in the Eighth District."

One of those large gatherings was on Royal Street and St. Ann Tuesday evening.

"There was probably 300 people and it was a pop-up, spontaneous DJ oriented thing until 17 cop cars came and rushed everybody off the streets," French Quarter resident Carl David said.

Overall though, a City Hall Spokesperson said they were encouraged by compliance adding, "We recognize that the inclement weather may have played a role in such a smaller presence of people on our streets. Regardless, this affirms that the vast majority of residents, businesses and visitors recognized and respected the increased restrictions to help keep everyone safe and to prevent a super-spreader event. This would set the City back as we work to get our people vaccinated and safe from the pandemic. The enhanced guidelines in place for five days have now expired, and we are now back where we were last Thursday. Expect an additional announcement later this week. We now hope to move forward from a much stronger position."