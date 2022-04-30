Boil water advisory issued for part of New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for a limited portion of New Orleans East, which includes the area bounded by Lucerne Street, I-10, Paris Road and Haynes Boulevard.
The advisory was issued after a contractor hit a water main, causing the main to break and causing the water pressure in the affected area to fall below 20 pounds per square inch (PSI).
When water pressure dips below 20 pounds PSI, boil water advisories are typically issued due to an increased risk of bacteria getting into the water system.
The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans says they have located the break in the main and are working to fix it. The water can be sampled safely once the water pressure is back above 20 pounds PSI.
Residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.
