Brother Martin chaplain retires as past alleged misconduct with high school girl resurfaces

Rev. Hart said his retirement from the all-boys high school was because of his ongoing battle with brain cancer.

NEW ORLEANS — The chaplain at Brother Martin High School, Rev. Paul Hart, abruptly left his position this month after allegations that he kissed and fondled a Mt. Carmel senior in 1990 came to light.

According to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate | Times-Picayune, a church investigation in 2013 confirmed the sexual misconduct, but determined the student was not a minor under church law. Hart would be assigned to serve as Brother Martin's chaplain four years later.